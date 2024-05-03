72°
Latest Weather Blog
Man who allegedly stabbed mother of four to death arrested after calling police for flat bike tire
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a mother of four to death when he called 911 to help with a flat bike tire.
Carol Allen, 31, was found in the backseat of a car with multiple stab wounds Monday. Police say Allen was stabbed with a kitchen knife.
According to WWL-TV, the person they arrested, Christopher Wilson, had been communicating via social media before he committed the stabbing. Police say Wilson left Hammond, and while outside of Natchitoches, he called 911 requesting roadside assistance because he had a low amount of air in his bike tire.
Trending News
Police ran his name and saw he had a warrant for a separate domestic battery charge. He was brought in and charged with murdering Allen.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thursday's Health Report
-
Victim in Central crash thanks first responders who saved him
-
Denham Springs man arrested for allegedly soliciting child porn in multiple states
-
Two 16-year-olds arrested after shooting death on Longfellow Drive Saturday
-
After a busy first 100 days, BRPD Chief Morse reflects on progress...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...