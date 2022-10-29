Man was allegedly driving drunk when he slammed into school bus, caused it to flip with kids on board

ZACHARY - A man was allegedly driving drunk when he slammed into a school bus while it was taking kids home late Friday afternoon.

Police said the three-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Plains-Port Hudson Road near US 61.

According to arrest records, Daniel Beier Jr., 30, was driving a pickup truck on US 61 and using the shoulder to pass other vehicles. When he swerved back into the roadway, he rear-ended the school bus, causing it to overturn and hit a third vehicle.

Two children were on board the bus at the time but were able to walk away with minor injuries. Beier and the driver of the bus were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, police say.

After the crash, officers said they soon discovered Beier was intoxicated. A breath test revealed his blood alcohol content was nearly double the legal limit.

Beier was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of DWI, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular negligent injuring and passing on the shoulder.