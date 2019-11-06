78°
Man wanted for stealing more than $5K worth of sunglasses in string of thefts

Wednesday, November 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a shady person who stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from local businesses.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the thief has been tied thefts at several sunglass retailers over the past several months. The suspect was last spotted Oct. 29 at the Sunglass Hut in Perkins Rowe. 

Including the most recent theft along Perkins Road, the thief has stolen merchandise worth an excess of $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.

