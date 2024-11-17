Man wanted for multiple thefts in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say

BATON ROUGE — Deputies say they are searching for a man wanted for multiple thefts that occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Oscar Johnson, 51, was identified by officials as the suspect. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Johnson is believed to be occupying a white Jeep Compass.

If you have any information you can click here or call 225-344-7867.