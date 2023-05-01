79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed by his step-son

Sunday, April 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by his adult step-son on Sunday afternoon. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened at The Reserve at White Oak along South Harrells Ferry Road. 

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The step-son, who was not immediately identified, is being sought by law enforcement. 

