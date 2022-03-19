Man shot to death in Baton Rouge neighborhood, found lying in street near his home

49°
Saturday, March 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was found lying dead in the middle of his neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police said the shooting happened around 3:55 a.m. near the intersection of Cedarlane Avenue and Silverest Avenue.

Officers arrived to find Ryan Marlow, 37, in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said Marlow lived on the same street where he was shot.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.

