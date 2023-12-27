Man shot in chest at St. Tammany Parish gas station

LACOMBE - A man was shot in the chest at a gas station in St. Tammany Parish on Tuesday evening.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was at a gas station in the Lacombe area along Highway 190. Around 6:45 p.m., a man was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital.

No information other information about the shooting was immediately available.