49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot in chest at St. Tammany Parish gas station

2 hours 24 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, December 26 2023 Dec 26, 2023 December 26, 2023 10:26 PM December 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LACOMBE - A man was shot in the chest at a gas station in St. Tammany Parish on Tuesday evening. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was at a gas station in the Lacombe area along Highway 190. Around 6:45 p.m., a man was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital. 

Trending News

No information other information about the shooting was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days