Man sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for running Baton Rouge drug operation

3 hours 16 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Lorena Patterson-Vallian

BATON ROUGE — A previously convicted felon was sentenced Friday to nearly 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs across Baton Rouge.

Demarlo Brown, 42, was sentenced to 211 months in prison and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to running a drug ring between March and September 2019.

Brown admitted that he and others sold meth, fentanyl and heroin. Law enforcement raided Brown's properties and seized over 27 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.7 ounces of heroin and 1.6 ounces of fentanyl. Six guns and nearly 200 rounds of ammunition were also seized in the raid. Two of the guns and 38 rounds were illegally acquired by Brown.

Brown was previously convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 10 years in April 2024.

The proceeds from his drug trafficking crimes and firearms seized by law enforcement were all ordered to be forfeited by authorities. 

