Man sentenced to federal prison for impersonating and stealing money from victims through wire fraud

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to almost six years in federal prison after being sentenced for wire fraud and the impersonation of his victims, the U.S. Attorney's office said Tuesday.

As part of his guilty plea, Terrance August, 48, admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud with some co-conspirators. August used the personal information of bank customers to call financial institutions and request changes be made to their accounts.

On top of the changes, August and his accomplices also withdrew thousands of dollars from the victimized accounts, using the funds for their own personal gain.

As part of his sentencing to 70 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, August is also ordered to pay $179,976 in restitution to the financial institutions and victims he defrauded.