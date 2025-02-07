Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting postal worker

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the assault of a United States Postal worker.

Lionel Haile, 31, of St. Francisville was arrested in 2022 for the assault of a postal worker with a dangerous weapon after he stabbed her.

Evidence at the trial showed Haile assaulted the employee while she was delivering mail to an apartment complex in Zachary. The employee tried to fight back against Haile but he was able to stab her in her upper body and legs.

The woman escaped by jumping into a vehicle that was leaving the complex and driving away with the rescuer.

Haile was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.