73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jury convicts St. Francisville man of assault on a postal worker

23 hours 10 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, September 29 2024 Sep 29, 2024 September 29, 2024 11:00 PM September 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — After a four-day trial, a jury unanimously convicted a man of assaulting a U.S. Postal worker with a dangerous weapon in 2021.

Dec. 31, 2021, Lionel Haile attacked a U.S. postal employee as she was delivering mail to a Zachary apartment complex. WBRZ reported that Halie went up to the victim, asked her if she wanted a bottle of water and went to grab the drink. He gave her the water bottle and when she started to walk away, he pulled out a knife and attacked her.

Trending News

The victim was stabbed before she could run away. Halie was arrested Jan. 6, 2022 and was found guilty Monday. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days