Jury convicts St. Francisville man of assault on a postal worker
BATON ROUGE — After a four-day trial, a jury unanimously convicted a man of assaulting a U.S. Postal worker with a dangerous weapon in 2021.
Dec. 31, 2021, Lionel Haile attacked a U.S. postal employee as she was delivering mail to a Zachary apartment complex. WBRZ reported that Halie went up to the victim, asked her if she wanted a bottle of water and went to grab the drink. He gave her the water bottle and when she started to walk away, he pulled out a knife and attacked her.
The victim was stabbed before she could run away. Halie was arrested Jan. 6, 2022 and was found guilty Monday. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
