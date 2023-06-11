Man riding lawnmower killed while trying to cross highway

90°
Sunday, June 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

THIBODAUX - A man riding a lawnmower along a south Louisiana highway was killed when he tried to cross the road. 

According to State Police, 77-year-old Larry Helm was riding a Craftsman lawnmower and tried to cross LA-1. Helm was hit by a GMC truck and died at the scene. 

The occupants of the truck were not injured. Troopers said impairment is not suspected. 

