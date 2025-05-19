79°
Man reportedly shot while driving pulls into Zachary urgent care

3 hours 38 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 7:03 PM May 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Law enforcement is investigating a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and bullet holes in his car pulled into the parking lot of a Zachary urgent care. 

Officials said the victim parked at the SouthStar Urgent Care in Zachary off Main Street just after 4 p.m. on Monday. He was taken to a hospital from there.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said that the man couldn't tell deputies exactly where and when he was shot at and they believe it may have happened in Mississippi. 

Deputies are investigating the incident. No more information was available. 

