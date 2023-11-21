Man renovating home arrested for allegedly setting it on fire

BATON ROUGE - A man who was renovating a home on Jay Street has been arrested, accused of setting the house on fire.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 49-year-old Jesse Carr was contracted to make renovations to a single-family home on Jay Street.

The home caught fire and investigators said it was intentionally set by Carr. He was arrested and booked for simple arson.