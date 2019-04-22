Man posing as cop tries to pull over undercover officer by mistake

Photo: WFLA

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A Florida man accused of posing as a law enforcement officer landed himself in jail after he tried to pull over a real one.

According to a report from WFLA, 26-year-old Joseph Erris was jailed for impersonating a law enforcement officer Tuesday. Officials said Erris' false tenure as a cop came to an end when he mistakenly pulled over an actual officer.

When Erris allegedly activated his red and blue lights, the undercover detective called 911 instead of pulling over. Real deputies soon caught up with Erris and pulled him over instead.

A search of his Chevy Trailblazer turned up a "realistic looking" airsoft pistol. He also had a law enforcement light bar installed on top of the SUV.

Erris was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail and later released on bond. It's unclear if he's committed similar offenses in the past.