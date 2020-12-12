64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man missing from East Baton Rouge Parish

6 hours 55 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, December 12 2020 Dec 12, 2020 December 12, 2020 10:23 AM December 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detectives need your assistance in locating a missing person. Reginald Davis was last seen by his family on December 04, 2020, at approximately 2100 hours, at 22360 Hunt Rd., Zachary, LA. He left in his 2012 white Mazda 3. Reginald has not been seen since the referenced date.


Reginald is described as a black male, approximately 5’11”, 214 pounds, brown eyes and currently bald head. He has no known medical conditions.


If you have any information on relative to his whereabouts, please contact EBRSO General Investigations Division at (225) 389-5061 or EBRSO Communications at (225) 389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days