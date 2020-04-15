Man kills estranged wife, student in San Bernardino classroom

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Authorities say a man told a San Bernardino school that he had come to drop something off for his teacher-wife before shooting and killing her and a student in a special-needs classroom.



Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Monday at a news conference that 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith was targeted and that her estranged husband, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, opened fire "very, very quickly upon entering the classroom." There were 15 students in the classroom.



Burguan says Anderson shot and killed himself after shooting his wife. Two children standing behind Smith were struck by gunfire, killing 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez and wounding a 9-year-old boy.



San Bernardino City Unified School District superintendent Dale Marsden said Anderson was "known to staff" at the school.