Latest Weather Blog
Man killed after car topples off I-55 bridge in freak crash near Manchac
MANCHAC - Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a Thursday night crash that took the life of a 36-year-old Gretna resident.
Authorities have confirmed Christopher Charles DeCastro of Gretna as the victim of the April 15 incident.
According to troopers with LSP, DeCastro was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound on Interstate 55 shortly before 8:30 p.m. when, for reasons that have yet to be determined, DeCastro’s vehicle crashed into the right guardrail, swerved across both northbound lanes, and then hit the left guardrail.
Police say that after crashing into the left guardrail, DeCastro’s vehicle swerved off the elevated portion of the roadway and landed upside down, partly on a gravel road and an adjoining bayou.
Officials note that the gravel road was covered with several feet of water due to heavy rainfall.
Local residents and first responders were able to free DeCastro from the vehicle.
He sustained severe injuries in the crash and was rushed to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Police say impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor, but in harmony with routine procedure, toxicology tests were performed and their results are pending.
The tragic crash remains under investigation.
