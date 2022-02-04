Man killed after car goes off-road, strikes truck in driveway

LORANGER - A person died Thursday night after his vehicle crashed into an embankment and then hit a truck parked in a driveway.

Louisiana State Police said Julian Rousseau, 30, of Hammond was killed in the wreck while driving south on LA 445 near LA 40 in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to State Police, Rousseau's car went off the road, struck the embankment of a driveway and struck an unoccupied truck that was parked outside the home.

Rousseau died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.