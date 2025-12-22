67°
Latest Weather Blog
Man jailed on attempted murder charge in Gonzales drive-by shooting investigation
GONZALES - Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he was connected to a drive-by shooting in Gonzales.
The Gonzales Police Department said a W. Worthy Road home was shot 28 times with three different caliber bullets on Oct. 19. Officers said one person was in the house at the time of the shooting.
On Dec. 10, 24-year-old Cade Hernandez was arrested in Jefferson Parish on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and assault by a drive-by shooting.
Trending News
The case is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Constable Terrica Williams hosted her Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at Laborers Union...
-
Livingston man facing charges of alleged child sexual abuse with missing 14-year-old...
-
Outstanding balance owed by previous tenant prevents power from being turned on
-
Advocates protest operation Catahoula Crunch in capital region
-
Legal experts weigh in on Gov. Landry's appointment to Special Envoy to...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45
-
Southern pivots to hire Ken Merchant as offensive coordinator
-
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson declares for the NFL Draft
-
Local high school seniors close out season in annual Red Stick Bowl