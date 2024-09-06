Man jailed for negligent homicide after his dog mauled child to death put on probation

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested after his dog mauled a seven-year-old girl to death pleaded no contest to negligent homicide and was sentenced to three years probation.

Court documents show that Erick Chinchilla Lopez was given a five year sentence at hard labor but the punishment was suspended. Less than two weeks before his scheduled trial, Lopez was sentenced to three years of active and supervised probation where he cannot own any animals and has to attend a dog ownership class.

In January 2023, Lopez's pit bull "viciously attacked" 7-year-old Sadie Davila. Police said she was playing "fashion show" and was dressed in a princess outfit when she was mauled. Sadie was taken to a hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She died Jan. 6, 2023.

Authorities said Lopez left the dog unrestrained and left the house. The dog was euthanized.