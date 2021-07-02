Man injured in collision, arrested after allegedly leading authorities on dangerous chase through north BR

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 20-year-old man who initially caught their attention for driving too slowly, ended up leading them on a dangerous chase across north Baton Rouge.

According to official documents, Baton Rouge Police say it was around 4:30 p.m. last Monday (June 28) when Charles Stewart was behind the wheel of a white Nissan Altima that was moving at about 15-20 mph in a 45 mph zone along Evangeline Street.

Police say they continued to watch Stewart and eventually saw him fail to use his traffic signal; this is when they signaled for him to pull over.

Instead of complying, police say Stewart took off at a higher rate of speed.

In an affidavit, authorities describe following Stewart's vehicle as it sped through residential areas, nearly caused several accidents while weaving in and out of oncoming traffic, sideswiped a Buick Encore, and eventually collided with a 2015 Ford F-350, seriously injuring its driver.

Police say the collision also injured Stewart.

Before Stewart was taken to an area hospital, officers report speaking with him and examining the contents of the vehicle he was driving.

According to official documentation, when police asked Stewart if there were any narcotics, firearms, or any other illegal objects in his vehicle, he said there were not.

But a search of the vehicle did not support Stewart's claim.

The arrest document says officers saw that the vehicle contained marijuana, a stolen Diamondback DB15 rifle, two loaded rifle magazines, a digital scale commonly used for the distribution of narcotics, and several clear plastic baggies commonly used to package narcotics.

Stewart was charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property, negligent injuring, drug paraphernalia, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.



