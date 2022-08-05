Latest Weather Blog
Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours.
The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers found Patrick Williams, 41, driving a van that had been reported stolen from the Baker area.
Williams then led police on a high-speed chase around Brookline Avenue and Drusilla Lane in the stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended around 6:15 p.m. with his arrest after he tried to flee from officers on foot.
Trending News
Williams was taken into custody and faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, fugitive from justice and misrepresentation during booking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University professor spent a decade on the run after fleeing to...
-
Addis residents feel overlooked after flooding takes over low-income housing
-
Evictions dismissed; tenants say maintenance issues go unaddressed in Baton Rouge apartments
-
Police: Teenage girl raped in Mall of Louisiana parking lot after meeting...
-
Workers making progress on University Lakes cleaning project
Sports Video
-
LSU Tigers hold 1st Fall football practice under Brian Kelly
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022