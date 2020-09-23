Latest Weather Blog
Man in chipmunk costume robs Evangeline Parish pharmacy
Authorities in Evangeline Parish are searching for a man who donned a chipmunk costume and robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint, KATC reports.
The odd robbery occurred shortly after 12 noon on Saturday, September 19, at the Medicine Chest pharmacy, which is within the 400 block of E. Lincoln Road.
Detectives from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office combed through surveillance video footage, which revealed an armed suspect wearing a chipmunk outfit running from the parking lot to the pharmacy's rear door. There, the costumed suspect forced an employee to go back inside of the store.
After this, video showed the suspect threatening the employee with a gun as he escorted her through the store. The employee then began filling a bag with narcotic medications and then gave the bag to the suspect.
The final moments of the incident showed the suspect fleeing the scene and heading westbound to a nearby apartment complex.
Incidentally, the sheriff told KATC that after the suspect took the employee's cell phone and she told him she had pictures of her grandchildren on it, he gave her the sim card.
Anyone with information related to this armed robbery is asked to contact Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 337-363-2161, or via their website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org
