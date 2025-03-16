51°
Latest Weather Blog
Man hurt in shooting along 70th Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot along 70th Avenue and taken to a hospital on Sunday, police said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along 70th near Middlesex Street around 6:30 p.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Trending News
No more information about the shooting has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man hurt in shooting along 70th Avenue
-
Protest calls for Governor Landry to stop execution of Jessie Hoffman Jr.
-
More than 20 homes damaged during tornado in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...