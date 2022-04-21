85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man hopped fence at Baton Rouge chemical plant, smashed through gate in stolen vehicle

36 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, April 21 2022 Apr 21, 2022 April 21, 2022 2:44 PM April 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who climbed a fence at a chemical plant and stole a vehicle which he then used to barrel through a locked gate.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the man crashed into a nearby ditch moments after the April 4 break-in at the Honeywell facility on Lupine Avenue. He fled the area on foot.

The sheriff's office released stills from the facility's security cameras showing a man wearing tattered clothes on the property. 

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 225-389-8784.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days