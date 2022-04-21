85°
Man hopped fence at Baton Rouge chemical plant, smashed through gate in stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who climbed a fence at a chemical plant and stole a vehicle which he then used to barrel through a locked gate.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the man crashed into a nearby ditch moments after the April 4 break-in at the Honeywell facility on Lupine Avenue. He fled the area on foot.
The sheriff's office released stills from the facility's security cameras showing a man wearing tattered clothes on the property.
Anyone with information regarding the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 225-389-8784.
