Latest Weather Blog
Man hit and killed by impaired driver in Amite Saturday night
AMITE — An 82-year-old man was hit and killed by an impaired driver in Amite Saturday night.
Louisiana State Police said they responded to a crash around 11 p.m. The investigation found 82-year-old Wilbert Banks was driving southbound on Highway 51 and Broderick C. McKnight, 34, was driving north on the highway at the same time.
Officials say McKnight crossed the centerline and struck Banks head-on.
Banks was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene. McKnight, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was seriously injured and transported to a hospital. Two other passengers, who were also not wearing seatbelts, sustained moderate injuries and were also taken to a hospital.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and troopers determined that McKnight was impaired at the same of the crash.
McKnight was arrested for vehicular homicide, driving left of center, driving on a suspended license and no seatbelt.
