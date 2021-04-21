61°
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - The body of a man who'd been shot to death was discovered in a vehicle on Wednesday morning, police say.
It was around 4:30 a.m. when Baton Rouge Police were called to Greenwell Springs Road near Monterrey Boulevard, which is where they discovered the vehicle containing the body of Leroy Crum III.
The coroner's office confirmed he died from gunshot wounds.
Authorities say they are still investigating Crum's death.
