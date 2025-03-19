Latest Weather Blog
Man found guilty in 2021 attempted murder of 17-year-old girl; could face 50 years in prison
PORT ALLEN — A man was found guilty Wednesday of nearly killing a 17-year-old in St. Gabriel during a 2021 shooting.
Jordan St. Clair Clark, 28, faces 50 years in prison for the attempted second-degree murder of a teenage girl who was attending a birthday party for her boyfriend at St. Gabriel Park the night of the March 13, 2021, shooting.
Clark shot her 10 times in the right side of her chest and she was brought to the hospital, where she remained for more than two weeks.
Clark turned himself over to authorities on April 7, 2021.
“This shooting impacted numerous families, and this 17-year-old, who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, will have to live with the horror, physical pain and scars of that shooting for the rest of her life. I’ll say it again – put the guns down. They ruin too many lives," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.
Trending News
Clark's sentencing was set for May 7.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our Lady of the Lake on lockdown after shooting outside facility
-
Photos: Train collides with 18-wheeler hauling frozen food
-
EBRSO: Teenager allegedly stole truck from gas station, crashed it into nearby...
-
Man accused of vehicle burglaries at Livingston apartment complexes taken into custody,...
-
WATCH: Loud bangs heard during large fire in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday