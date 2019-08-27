Man facing attempted murder charge after Rayne officer injured in shooting

Photo: Louisiana State Police

RAYNE - Authorities have arrested a man after an officer with the Rayne Police Department was injured in an overnight shooting.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of N. Polk Avenue. At some point after coming in contact with 31-year-old Dustin Benoit, a Rayne officer was shot.

Authorities say Benoit then fled the area on foot but was later apprehended. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being released.

Benoit was charged with attempted murder of a peace officer. Further charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.