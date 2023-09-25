77°
Man driving tractor on Holden highway hit by car, died in hospital
HOLDEN - A man who was driving a tractor when it was rear-ended died in a hospital Monday.
According to State Police, Tracy Gauthier was riding his tractor along LA-441 near Herman Hutchinson Road around 8 p.m. Sunday when a Chevy Malibu ran into the tractor, throwing Gauthier off the farm equipment.
Gauthier was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the Malibu was treated for moderate injuries.
Troopers did not say if any tickets were given.
