Man driving tractor on Holden highway hit by car, died in hospital

HOLDEN - A man who was driving a tractor when it was rear-ended died in a hospital Monday.

According to State Police, Tracy Gauthier was riding his tractor along LA-441 near Herman Hutchinson Road around 8 p.m. Sunday when a Chevy Malibu ran into the tractor, throwing Gauthier off the farm equipment.

Gauthier was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the Malibu was treated for moderate injuries.

Troopers did not say if any tickets were given.