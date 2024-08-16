90°
Man deliberately crashed car through Baptist church, said he was 'riding with demons'
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding after a car reportedly crashed into a church on Scenic Highway.
The crash happened at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Scenic Highway Thursday morning.
It was not immediately clear what the extent of the damages was, nor whether there were any injuries.
This is a developing story.
