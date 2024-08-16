90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man deliberately crashed car through Baptist church, said he was 'riding with demons'

23 hours 35 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2024 Aug 15, 2024 August 15, 2024 12:01 PM August 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding after a car reportedly crashed into a church on Scenic Highway. 

The crash happened at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Scenic Highway Thursday morning. 

It was not immediately clear what the extent of the damages was, nor whether there were any injuries. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days