Man confesses to stealing, trying to sell livestock at area market

GREENSBURG – State agriculture officials charged a man from St. Helena Parish related to the theft of three livestock calves.

Cleophas D. McClendon was charged with theft of livestock, the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry said Wednesday.

A rancher reported the three calves stolen from his Easleyville property. The Brand Commission, an arm of the agriculture department, said investigators later found McClendon attempted to sell the stolen calves at an area livestock market.

He later confessed, authorities said.

“While at the market, our Livestock Brand Commission officers noticed what appeared to be suspicious behavior by McClendon,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain.

“Quick action on their part along with timely reporting by the owner resulted in a swift resolution.”

The three calves, which are valued at more than $1,500, were returned to the ranch.

