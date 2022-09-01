92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply

Thursday, September 01 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. 

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on. 

Deputies described the man as heavyset and wearing an orange safety vest, blue jeans, brown boots, and a red baseball cap. They also suspect he left the store in a white car, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria.

The sheriff's office asks if anyone knows the identity of the suspect or recognizes the symbol on the safety vest to please call the office at (985) 345-6150 or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at (1-800) 554-5245.

