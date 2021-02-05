Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested Sunday after drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE- A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he was responsible for a drive-by shooting in Mid-City.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Weller Avenue.
Police arrived to the scene on Weller Ave. and learned that someone driving a silver Toyota Camry had stopped in front of a store and fired shots at several people outside.
No injuries were reported.
Following the incident, officers responded to another shooting on Avenue J. On the way to the scene, the silver Camry drove past police units, and a traffic stop was conducted.
Willie Young, 33, was driving the vehicle and police say a stolen firearm was in his front pocket.
Young was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with the following: possession of a stolen firearm, assault by drive-by shooting, and possession of marijuana.
His bond is set at $106,500.
