Man arrested on drug, gun charges in Baton Rouge was wanted by deputies in Mississippi on similar charges

BATON ROUGE — A fugitive from Adams County, Mississippi, wanted on drug and gun charges was apprehended in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested 26-year-old Dionntae Dishta, Adams County deputies said.

Dishta was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a variety of drug and gun charges, including the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs. He was also arrested on charges connected to criminal gang activity.

Dishta was wanted by Adams County deputies on tampering with evidence, trafficking a controlled substance, controlled substance violation and receiving stolen property charges.

Pending extradition and legal proceedings, Dishta will remain in custody in Louisiana, deputies noted.