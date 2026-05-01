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Man arrested on drug charges after authorities allegedly recover MDMA from bayou

2 hours 31 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 4:23 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man on drug charges following a traffic stop. 

According to the sheriff's office, a narcotics agent attempted to stop a vehicle after it committed a traffic violation. The driver allegedly threw an item over the Labadieville bridge into Bayou Lafourche before eventually coming to a stop. 

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Quintero Jupiter of Thibodaux, was arrested with agents later recovering MDMA, also known as ecstasy, from the bayou. 

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Jupiter was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on several charges, including possession with intent to distribute MDMA, obstruction of justice, flight from an officer and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

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