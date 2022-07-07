Man arrested in violent domestic attack where victim jumped from moving car along I-10

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after a domestic dispute where he allegedly shot at his dating partner when she jumped from a moving car to escape him.

Police arrested Treston Beckham, 30, on Wednesday. Beckham is facing several charges after he allegedly kidnapped the woman, stole her car, and choked her.

On June 24, Beckham allegedly confronted the victim in a parking lot along Perkins Road and jumped into the front passenger seat of her vehicle. The woman attempted to run, but Beckham allegedly threatened her with a handgun and forced her back inside the car. Police said he then abducted the woman in her car and drove off while choking the victim with one hand.

As the car crossed the median at the I-10 on-ramp along Acadian Thruway, the victim unlocked the car and broke free from Beckham's grip, jumping from the vehicle as it merged onto the interstate. The police report said Beckham parked the vehicle on side of the ramp and fired a gun at the victim before he tried to drag her back to the car by her hair. He allegedly gave up and drove off in the victim's car after he heard sirens approaching.

The victim reportedly suffered severe road rash on her legs and feet after jumping from the car.

Beckham was arrested Wednesday and booked for attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, battery with strangulation, illegal use of a weapon, and carjacking.