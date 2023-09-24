Man arrested in shooting at hotel near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly shot another man at a hotel near Siegen Lane early Saturday morning.



According to arrest records, 34-year-old Sheik Blount was staying at the La Quinta Inn and Suites on Rieger Road. While in his room, Blount heard an unknown man at his door.



The man allegedly asked Blount if there was a certain person inside the room. After Blount said no, the man then tried opening the door before walking away.

Blount told police the man began to approach him again as the two exchanged words outside the room. Blount then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim because he claimed the victim walked toward him aggressively while his hand was inside his jacket. Blount stated he did not see a firearm and was scared when he shot the victim.

Deputies later obtained surveillance footage, which noted the victim was several feet away from Blount, unarmed and did not appear to be an immediate threat to Blount.

Upon reviewing Blount's background, deputies discovered he had been previously convicted of felonies, including burglary and possession of marijuana, that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Blount was charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.