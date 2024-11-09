79°
Man arrested in largest fentanyl seizure in Tangipahoa Parish history
HAMMOND — Police seized more than 100,000 pills, including pills containing fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone, Wednesday in the biggest drug bust in Tangipahoa Parish history, the police department reported.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of Marvin Thorn, 69, of Hammond.
The Hammond Police Department and federal Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a joint investigation and got a search warrant on a North Morrison Boulevard home in Hammond.
At the residence, officials found 44.79 pounds of drugs, more than 100,000 pills in total. At least 27 pounds tested positive for fentanyl. Investigators also found 21 bottles of promethazine.
