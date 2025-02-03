Man arrested in Labadieville after allegedly pulling high-caliber weapon on three people

LABADIEVILLE – Deputies arrested a man accused of threatening a group of people with a gun in Labadieville.

Todd Lawerance Benoit, 38, was booked by Assumption Parish deputies on Saturday after they received complaints that a man was brandishing a gun at three people at a Convent Street home.

Deputies said the three people had gone to the home to pick up personal items from a "former acquaintance of Benoit," sheriff's records show. When the three men arrived, deputies said Benoit pulled a gun and pointed it at them in a threatening manner.

Surveillance video showed Benoit with a high-caliber gun, the records show.

Benoit also had an outstanding warrant in Lafourche Parish for three counts of violation of protective orders. They were unrelated to the events in Labadieville.

Benoit was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as one count of prohibited use of a firearm by a person against whom a protective order was issued.

Benoit's bond was set at $180,000.