Man arrested in Baton Rouge Regions Bank robbery previously arrested in 2014 for robbing same bank

BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a man who they arrested for attempting an armed robbery at a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge before being stopped by citizens. Officials and court documents confirm the man was previously arrested in a 2014 robbery at the same bank.

Police are commending two people who stepped up and were able to subdue the suspect at the Regions Bank on South Sherwood Forest.

Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said as the suspect, Quarles Harris, 51, approached the counter, two "concerned citizens" stepped up and were able to get the gun away from the man and "subdue" him until law enforcement arrived.

McKneely said it's important for people to step up and take action when they suspect crime is occurring, as long as they stay safe. Sometimes taking action means seeing something and saying something by reporting it to the police or law enforcement.

"They were all over the bank fighting with this guy having a gun in his hand. You're putting yourself in harm's way, it's a serious situation when you're going after someone with a gun, but these guys decided to take that act and that were luckily, fortunately, and very blessed to be able to apprehend this suspect without anybody being injured, other than the person there committing this violent act," McKneely said.

The only person injured was Harris, who received minor injuries in the scuffle. Harris was booked for armed robbery, unauthorized use of a moving vehicle, and simple battery. Harris had a previous arrest history of armed robbery, domestic violence and theft as well as a previous warrant.

Records show Harris was previously arrested for robbing the same bank in April 2014; arrest documents say Harris pointed a gun at employees before the employees took cash from the drawer, put the money in a bag and gave it back to Harris. Harris was sentenced for 10 years in prison for the robbery.

One of the citizens who stepped up also has put in an application for the police department, McKneely said.

"The initial person who took action, his application is in right now for BRPD, he's going through that process so we're going to take a special look at this individual, we're going to get these guys their accolades for stepping up,” McKneely said.