71°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for sharing videos of infant being sexually abused
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly used an online platform to watch and share videos of an infant being sexually abused.
The TPSO's Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested Devon Poirier, 33, of St. Martinville for three counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13.
The ICAC unit began investigating Poirier in January after he allegedly shared videos of the sexual abuse of an infant through an online chat platform.
Trending News
A search of Poirier's truck yielded 30 other devices which will be searched for further evidence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Former Tigers take home NFL Honors
-
LSU women's basketball picks up SEC road win over Missouri, 71-60
-
No. 2 Liberty basketball preparing for district match up with No. 1...
-
Mental health event headed to LSU's campus Wednesday
-
Southern football caps off National Signing Day with 29 new players