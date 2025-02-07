Man arrested for sharing videos of infant being sexually abused

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly used an online platform to watch and share videos of an infant being sexually abused.

The TPSO's Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested Devon Poirier, 33, of St. Martinville for three counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13.

The ICAC unit began investigating Poirier in January after he allegedly shared videos of the sexual abuse of an infant through an online chat platform.

A search of Poirier's truck yielded 30 other devices which will be searched for further evidence.