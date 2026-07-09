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Man arrested for sexually assaulting two minors
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a male for sexual assault allegations to a minor on Dec. 28.
Dexter Raymond Lathan was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after police was told that Lathan allegedly forced one victim to perform fellatio on him and inappropriately touched the other.
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Lathan was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a sexual battery charge, and two counts of first-degree rape.
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