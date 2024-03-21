56°
Man arrested for murder after shooting on Tams Drive

1 hour 56 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 5:57 PM March 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested for his involvement in a murder on the 12000 block of Tams Drive Sunday, March 17.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Jarvion Johnson was shot multiple times and left in a car outside his home near the corner of Tams and Tamari drives Sunday.

Police booked Tahj Javier Carter, 19, for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon Thursday.

The motive is currently unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

