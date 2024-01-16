Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for murder after girlfriend, child found shot to death in Gonzales home
GONZALES - Deputies arrested a man for two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend and their one-year-old daughter.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was called to a home at the Oak Village Mobile Home Park off Airline Highway in Gonzales around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies said they found 41-year-old Christina Artus and one-year-old Kaylee Forcell. Both had been shot in the head. Neighbors said they saw 39-year-old Kalvin Forcell, the girl's father, running away from the home Sunday night. His car was found left at a store nearby.
"We know that when this incident occurred, that he attempted to try to flee the scene. He ditched his car at a local store somewhere, and tried to, wind up stealing another car," Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Donovan Jackson said.
Jackson said the person Forcell tried to carjack subdued him until deputies arrived to take him into custody.
In addition to the murder charges, he was also arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry and simple burglary.
Forcell was due in court Tuesday on an unrelated arrest in 2023. He was accused of shooting nine holes into an unoccupied vehicle.
