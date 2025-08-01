Man arrested for killing two in Tickfaw River boat crash sentenced to two years in prison

HOLDEN — A man arrested after two people died in a 2024 boat wreck on the Tickfaw River has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said that Jason Chiasson has been sentenced to five years each for two negligent homicide charges, but all but two years of that sentence will be suspended.

Chiasson was driving a boat while impaired in July 2024 when he hit another boat on the Tickfaw River. The boat's two passengers, 31-year-old Thuy Gustin and 36-year-old Chase Sharkey, both died.

Three other people were hurt but later released from the hospital.

Chiasson was booked for two counts of vehicular homicide, five counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury, second offense of operating or driving a vessel while impaired and careless operation of a vessel in August 2024.