87°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for hate crime after threatening to kill Black people, blow up courthouse
SHREVEPORT - A man was arrested Monday after deputies found messages about his plan to blow up the Shreveport courthouse and kill Black people.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Patrick Duffy was first reported to the department and was taken into custody later that night.
Trending News
Duffy was booked for one count of communicating false information of a planned arson and one count of a hate crime. His bond was set at $100,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sources: Officials turned blind eye to failures at juvenile jails
-
Man shot to death during overnight carjacking; Baton Rouge police still searching...
-
The World According to Bud - Sunday Journal
-
'We're very worried about the future': Food bank seeing alarming spike in...
-
Suspect who attempted to rape woman near Perkins Road and Hollydale Avenue...