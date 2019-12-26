Man arrested for fifth offense DWI after causing crash

Robert Miller

ERWINVILLE – Louisiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Robert Miller of Slaughter for a fifth offense DWI after he caused a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 983 (Bueche Rd.) south of LA Hwy 985 (Rosehill Dr.) in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Troopers say Miller was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 983 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, when he ran off the roadway to the right and overturned in a nearby Sugarcane field.

When troopers spoke with Miller, they suspected he was impaired.

He was subsequently arrested on charges of DWI (5th offense), no driver’s license, and careless operation.

As of Thursday morning, Miller remains behind bars.