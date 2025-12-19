64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for allegedly threatening student on Baton Rouge school bus

2 hours 17 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 1:45 PM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly boarded a school bus and threatened to harm a student.

According to arrest records, 37-year-old Marcus Hayes allegedly boarded a school bus belonging to Community School for Apprenticeship Learning on Tuesday around 3 p.m. without the driver's permission. Once on the bus, Hayes allegedly threatened to harm a student if the juvenile touched his daughter again. 

Officers said that other students were on the bus at the time of the incident, and that Hayes allegedly refused to leave after being told to get off the bus. 

Trending News

Hayes was arrested on multiple charges, including simple assault, terrorizing, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden and obstruction of interference with members of staff, faculty or students of educational institutions. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days